August 21, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks rise as S&P reaches record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 touched a record high on Tuesday and equaled its longest-ever bull-market run, as U.S. stocks rose on encouraging earnings reports in the consumer sector and relative calm in the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.65 points, or 0.24 percent, to 25,821.34, the S&P 500 gained 5.78 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,862.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.17 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,859.17. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

