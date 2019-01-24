US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. futures hit by Commerce Secretary Ross's trade comments

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P futures turned negative on Thursday after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States and China were “miles and miles” from resolving their trade dispute.

Ross told CNBC that it was too early to judge where U.S.-china trade talks are headed.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 37 points, or 0.15 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.75 points, or 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)