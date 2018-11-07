US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks jump at the open after midterm results

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the midterm elections handed Democrats the House of Representatives and saw Republicans reinforce their control of the Senate in a widely expected outcome.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.45 points, or 0.60 percent, at the open to 25,788.46. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.68 points, or 0.68 percent, at 2,774.13. The Nasdaq Composite gained 70.13 points, or 0.95 percent, to 7,446.09 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)