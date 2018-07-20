FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks largely flat as trade fears offset strong Microsoft earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were largely unchanged on Friday as escalating trade anxieties driven by U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats against China offset a string of robust earnings led by Microsoft Corp .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.44 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,058.06, the S&P 500 lost 2.67 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,801.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.10 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,820.20. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Phil Berlowitz )

