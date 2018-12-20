US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks open lower on Fed disappointment

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after the Federal Reserve’s forecast of fewer interest rate increases in 2019 fell short of investors’ hopes of a more dovish monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.54 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 23,224.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.19 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,496.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.07 points, or 0.44 percent, to 6,607.76 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)