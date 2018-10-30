US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks struggle at the open

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, with losses in high-growth names including Amazon and Netflix keeping the Nasdaq under pressure, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial index opened flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.12 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 24,482.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,640.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.42 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,017.87 at the opening bell.