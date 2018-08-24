FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks up, S&P 500 reaches record closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index clinched its longest-ever bull market run on Friday, closing above its previous January high, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed the U.S. central bank’s current pace of rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.37 points, or 0.52 percent, to 25,790.35, the S&P 500 gained 17.72 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,874.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.52 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,945.98. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

