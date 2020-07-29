US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to gains after Federal Reserve statement

July 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 added slightly to its gains on Wednesday in choppy trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it kept interest rates unchanged and repeated a pledge to use its “full range of tools” to support the economy for as long as it takes to recover from fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.31 points, or 0.37%, to 26,475.59, the S&P 500 gained 29.74 points, or 0.92%, to 3,248.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 108.03 points, or 1.04%, to 10,510.12. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by David Gregorio)