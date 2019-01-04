US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to gains on Powell's comments

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to their healthy gains on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that the central bank will be sensitive to the downside risks the market is pricing in helped calm worries about slowing global growth.

The market opened strongly after a better-than-expected jobs report added to the optimism from proposed trade talks between the United States and China next week.

At 10:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 592.20 points, or 2.61 percent, at 23,278.42, the S&P 500 was up 66.45 points, or 2.71 percent, at 2,514.34 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 213.19 points, or 3.30 percent, at 6,676.69.