NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggested higher inflation may not result in faster interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 24,886.81, the S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,733.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.50 points, or 0.64 percent, to 7,425.96. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)