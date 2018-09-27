FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances as tech, comm services lead

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Thursday, helped by gains in Apple, Alphabet and Facebook, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s confidence in the strength of the economy after it raised rates for the third time this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 26,440.41, the S&P 500 gained 8.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,914.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.60 points, or 0.65 percent, to 8,041.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Bill Berkrot)

