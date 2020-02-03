Market News
February 3, 2020 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back with help from tech stocks, factory data

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight technology shares and surprise strength in U.S. manufacturing activity, following a sharp selloff last week sparked by concerns about fallout from a virus out of China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.7 points, or 0.51%, to 28,398.73, the S&P 500 gained 23.34 points, or 0.72%, to 3,248.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 122.47 points, or 1.34%, to 9,273.40. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)

