April 17, 2020 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces on Boeing bump, Trump's restart plan

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Friday following President Donald Trump’s new guidelines to reopen the economy and on a report of a drug to potentially treat COVID-19, while Boeing headed higher on plans to resume production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279.47 points, or 1.19%, at the open to 23,817.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.88 points, or 1.53%, at 2,842.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 135.12 points, or 1.58%, to 8,667.48 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

