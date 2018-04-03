US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as Amazon jumps, S&P rises past key support

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level and Amazon.com shares jumped on hopes that criticism from President Donald Trump would not translate to policy changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 389.17 points, or 1.65 percent, to 24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 32.57 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to 6,941.28. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)