NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after two days of declines, as energy shares rebounded with oil on supply disruption concerns following attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102 points, or 0.39%, to 26,106.83, the S&P 500 gained 11.84 points, or 0.41%, to 2,891.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.41 points, or 0.57%, to 7,837.13. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Susan Thomas)