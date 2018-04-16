FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 16, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as investors focus on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the biggest boosts from the technology and healthcare sectors as investors turned their focus to earnings season and appeared less worried about U.S.-led missile attacks in Syria.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.90 points, or 0.87 percent, to 24,573.04, the S&P 500 gained 21.54 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,677.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.64 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,156.29. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.