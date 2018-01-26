FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs to new highs on strong Intel, AbbVie earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The latest round of strong earnings reports, including from Intel and AbbVie , along with continued weakness in the dollar lifted each of the major Wall Street indexes to closing records on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.23 points, or 0.84 percent, to 26,614.02, the S&P 500 gained 33.54 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,872.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.61 points, or 1.28 percent, to 7,505.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

