May 4, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher as data eases inflation fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. wage growth helped to calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation, though the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials still posted losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.36 points, or 1.39 percent, to 24,262.51, the S&P 500 gained 33.71 points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,663.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 121.47 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,209.62. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)

