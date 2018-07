July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 on Tuesday closed at its highest level since Feb. 1 as Alphabet’s blowout results bolstered expectations of a robust earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.57 points, or 0.78 percent, to 25,240.86, the S&P 500 gained 13.34 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,820.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.11 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,840.77. (Reporting By April Joyner)