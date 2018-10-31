FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 8:06 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes out brutal month with tech-led gains

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded for a second day on Wednesday, as investors snapped up beaten-down technology and internet favorites and strong company results lifted spirits, even as the S&P 500 closed out its worst month in seven years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.12 points, or 0.97 percent, to 25,115.76, the S&P 500 gained 29.1 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,711.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 144.25 points, or 2.01 percent, to 7,305.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Bill Berkrot)

