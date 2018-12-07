US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open after jobs data

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pulled back from steeper losses in futures trading to open slightly lower on Friday after a U.S. jobs report that was tepid enough to lower bets for faster future interest rate hikes, but not enough to fan fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.85 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 24,918.82.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.69 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,691.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.77 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,163.49 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)