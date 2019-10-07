Market News
October 7, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as caution sets in ahead of trade talks

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as investors braced for U.S.-China trade talks later in the week, after a rollercoaster start to the month on fears that the world’s largest economy could be sliding into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.39 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 26,502.33.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.78 points, or 0.26%, at 2,944.23. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.07 points, or 0.33%, to 7,956.41 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below