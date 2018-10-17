US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open; Fed minutes awaited

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street’s strongest rally in seven months, as investors were disappointed with IBM’s results and remained cautious ahead of the minutes of Federal Reserve’s latest meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.55 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 25,705.87.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.75 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,811.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 23.77 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,669.26 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)