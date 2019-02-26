Market News
February 26, 2019 / 9:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on mixed economic data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes fell slightly after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors eyed mixed economic data and corporate news and many stayed on the sidelines waiting for clarity on issues such as U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.44 points, or 0.13 percent, to 26,057.51, the S&P 500 lost 2.29 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,793.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.16 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,549.30. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
