Market News
July 24, 2020 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on Sino-U.S. friction, surging virus cases

July 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Friday as U.S.-China tensions and fears over mounting COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment, erasing all gains for the benchmark S&P 500 index so far this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.92 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,533.41. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.08 points, or 0.53%, at 3,218.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.01 points, or 1.60%, to 10,294.41 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

