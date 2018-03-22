FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down 1 pct on tech woes, trade war fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock fell sharply at the open on Thursday as technology stocks slumped on fears of increased regulations in the wake of Facebook Inc’s data privacy issues, while the United States’ plan to impose tariffs on China stoked fears of a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 277.24 points, or 1.12 percent, to 24,405.07. The S&P 500 lost 27.14 points, or 1.000763 percent, to 2,684.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.81 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,257.47. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

