Market News
December 4, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops 3 pct on trade and economic worries

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled more than 3 percent on Tuesday, led lower by bank and industrial shares, as the U.S. bond market sent unsettling signs about economic growth and investors worried anew about global trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 784.99 points, or 3.04 percent, to 25,041.44, the S&P 500 lost 89.65 points, or 3.21 percent, to 2,700.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 283.09 points, or 3.8 percent, to 7,158.43. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
