May 24, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops after Trump cancels summit with N.Korea's Kim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after President Donald Trump called off his planned June 12 summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump said in a letter released by the White House.

The main indexes opened nearly flat, but fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 139.41 points, or 0.56 percent, to 24,747.4.

The S&P 500 lost 15.27 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,718.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.48 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,390.48. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

