Market News
August 1, 2019 / 8:08 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops as trade war woes back in focus

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell again on Thursday, abruptly reversing early gains after President Donald Trump put concerns about the U.S.-China trade war back in the spotlight, tweeting that he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.85 points, or 1.05%, to 26,583.42, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 0.90%, to 2,953.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.30 points, or 0.79%, to 8,111.12. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Tom Brown)

