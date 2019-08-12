US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as trade war stokes fears of recession

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, dragged down by financial stocks, as investors shunned risky bets on fears that a drawn-out trade war between the United States and China could force the global economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.53 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,169.91.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.58 points, or 0.40%, at 2,907.07. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.65 points, or 0.65%, to 7,907.49 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)