Market News
August 12, 2019 / 1:35 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as trade war stokes fears of recession

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, dragged down by financial stocks, as investors shunned risky bets on fears that a drawn-out trade war between the United States and China could force the global economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.53 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,169.91.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.58 points, or 0.40%, at 2,907.07. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.65 points, or 0.65%, to 7,907.49 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
