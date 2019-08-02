Market News
August 2, 2019 / 1:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open on Trump's tariff threat, slow job growth

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at open on Friday, weighed by tariff-sensitive technology stocks following a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, while a tepid domestic jobs growth in July reinforced fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.76 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 26,528.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.66 points, or 0.33%, at 2,943.90. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.70 points, or 0.67%, to 8,056.42 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

