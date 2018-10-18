FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on Italy, Saudi Arabia worry

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as the European Commission issued a warning regarding Italy’s budget and concerns mounted over the possibility of strained relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, denting investors’ appetite for risk.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327.23 points, or 1.27 percent, to 25,379.45, the S&P 500 lost 38.32 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,770.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 154.18 points, or 2.02 percent, to 7,488.52. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)

