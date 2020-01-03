Market News
January 3, 2020 / 9:04 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on Middle East tensions, weak U.S. economic data

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 235.48 points, or 0.82%, to 28,633.32, the S&P 500 lost 23.2 points, or 0.71%, to 3,234.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.42 points, or 0.79%, to 9,020.77. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

