NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes closed down on Friday after weak Chinese data and volatile oil prices raised concerns about global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.59 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,989.63, the S&P 500 lost 25.7 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,781.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.98 points, or 1.65 percent, to 7,406.90. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Chris Reese)