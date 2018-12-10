US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops over 1 pct on growth fears, Brexit uncertainty

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened losses on Monday and the benchmark S&P 500 hit its lowest since April 4, with financial stocks leading the declines, as fears over global growth, the China-U.S. trade war and uncertainty over Brexit gripped investors.

At 11:20 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 488.75 points, or 2.00 percent, at 23,900.20, the S&P 500 was down 46.43 points, or 1.76 percent, at 2,586.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 79.75 points, or 1.14 percent, at 6,889.50. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)