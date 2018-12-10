Market News
December 10, 2018 / 4:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops over 1 pct on growth fears, Brexit uncertainty

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened losses on Monday and the benchmark S&P 500 hit its lowest since April 4, with financial stocks leading the declines, as fears over global growth, the China-U.S. trade war and uncertainty over Brexit gripped investors.

At 11:20 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 488.75 points, or 2.00 percent, at 23,900.20, the S&P 500 was down 46.43 points, or 1.76 percent, at 2,586.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 79.75 points, or 1.14 percent, at 6,889.50. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.