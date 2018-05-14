FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 8:08 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher on U.S.-China trade optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks offset trade optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump’s conciliatory remarks toward China’s ZTE Corp, calming the waters amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 24,901.27, the S&P 500 gained 2.57 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,730.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,411.32. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by James Dalgleish)

