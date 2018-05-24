FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower after N.Korea summit canceled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday after President Donald Trump canceled a planned summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and ordered a probe of auto imports, while gains in Netflix pushed its market value to a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.05 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,811.76, the S&P 500 lost 5.53 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,727.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,424.43. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, editing by G Crosse)

