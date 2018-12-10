Market News
December 10, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends choppy session higher; tech a boost

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in technology shares, though uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union kept investors on edge about global growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 24,420.89, the S&P 500 gained 4.43 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,637.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.27 points, or 0.74 percent, to 7,020.52. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

