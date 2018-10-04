FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as bond yields rise further

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields continued their ascent to multi-year highs on the latest round of strong economic data, building concerns for an acceleration of inflation.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.05 points, or 0.75 percent, to 26,627.34, the S&P 500 lost 23.91 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,901.6, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 145.58 points, or 1.81 percent, to 7,879.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)

