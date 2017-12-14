FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down; investors worry about tax bill passage
#Market News
December 14, 2017 / 9:07 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down; investors worry about tax bill passage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday as investors worried about potential roadblocks to Republicans’ tax overhaul, offseting their optimism over strong retail sales data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.32 points, or 0.31 percent, to 24,510.11, the S&P 500 lost 10.69 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,652.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.27 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,856.53. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

