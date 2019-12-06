Market News
December 6, 2019 / 9:04 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after jobs report, trade optimism

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended solidly higher on Friday as a strong jobs report and optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations ahead of an upcoming deadline helped stoke investor risk appetite.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.76 points, or 1.22%, to 28,014.55, the S&P 500 gained 28.45 points, or 0.91%, to 3,145.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.83 points, or 1%, to 8,656.53. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below