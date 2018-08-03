FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as strong earnings offset trade fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as upbeat earnings helped investors shrug off heightened trade anxieties and weaker-than-expected July jobs growth.

For the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted gains, while the Dow was essentially flat.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.81 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,461.97, the S&P 500 gained 13.09 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,840.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,812.02. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

