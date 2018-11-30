US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, investors eye U.S.-China trade talks

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their biggest weekly percentage gains in nearly 7 years after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a more dovish approach to future interest rate hikes on Wednesday and investors hoped for progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute at a G20 summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.62 points, or 0.79 percent, to 25,538.46, the S&P 500 gained 22.23 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,759.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.45 points, or 0.79 percent, to 7,330.54. (Reporting By Stephen Culp Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)