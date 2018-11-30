Market News
November 30, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, investors eye U.S.-China trade talks

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their biggest weekly percentage gains in nearly 7 years after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a more dovish approach to future interest rate hikes on Wednesday and investors hoped for progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute at a G20 summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.62 points, or 0.79 percent, to 25,538.46, the S&P 500 gained 22.23 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,759.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.45 points, or 0.79 percent, to 7,330.54. (Reporting By Stephen Culp Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.