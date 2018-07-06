FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 6, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; jobs data helps offset trade worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose to their highest levels in two weeks on Friday as strong U.S. jobs growth blunted the impact of an escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.83 points, or 0.39 percent, to 24,451.57, the S&P 500 gained 23.11 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,759.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 101.96 points, or 1.34 percent, to 7,688.39. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.