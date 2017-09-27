FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, led by gains in financials
September 27, 2017

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, led by gains in financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended up on Wednesday, as gains in financial shares were powered by increasing expectations for a December rate hike and on hopes President Donald Trump’s administration may be making progress on a tax plan.

Based on latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to 22,340.71, the S&P 500 gained 10.2 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,507.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.10 points, or 1.15 percent, to 6,453.26. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

