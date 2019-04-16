US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on upbeat earnings

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 inching closer to its all-time high following a string of mostly positive earnings, while a drop in healthcare shares limited the advance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.89 points, or 0.26%, to 26,452.66, the S&P 500 gained 1.48 points, or 0.05%, to 2,907.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.21 points, or 0.3%, to 8,000.23. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Susan Thomas)