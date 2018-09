NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday in a broad-based rally as investors brushed aside intensifying trade rhetoric between the United States and China.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 185.51 points, or 0.71 percent, to 26,247.63, the S&P 500 gained 15.56 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,904.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.32 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,956.11. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)