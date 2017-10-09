FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; healthcare slides
#Market News
October 9, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 10 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; healthcare slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record levels on Monday as gains in Microsoft and other technology stocks failed to offset a drop in General Electric and a slide in healthcare stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.6 points, or 0.06 percent, to 22,761.07, the S&P 500 lost 4.6 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,544.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.45 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,579.73. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

